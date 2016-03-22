Volta a Catalunya stage 2 video highlights

Nacer Bouhanni on the stage 1 podium at Volta a Catalunya

Stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya ended in a big bunch gallop, with Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni further demonstrating that he had the speed and power to dominate the Milan-San Remo finale, were it not for an ill-timed mechanical.

Bouhanni extended his lead in the overall classification to 14 seconds over Sky's Ben Swift, with Thomas De Gendt moving into third on the same time thanks to a day-long breakaway.