Voigt says Saxo Bank adjusting well to one leader on Tour team

With the yellow jersey sitting firmly on the shoulders of Fabian Cancellara and Andy Schleck ahead of nearly all his rivals in GC, Jens Voigt was in fine spirits at the start of stage six in Montargis.

Team Saxo Bank lost podium contender Fränk Schleck on stage three to Arenberg after a crash in which he sustained a broken collar bone. Tactically the team will have to change direction, working solely for younger brother Andy in the mountains.

“Sure the tactics change,” Voigt told Cyclingnews. “We used to have a double header and no one really knew who we were working for. Because they are brothers, they are really close friends so there was never any problems between then.”

Voigt compared the Saxo Bank reshuffle to the set-up at RadioShack, where although they have a stellar team of proven Tour riders, the real focus and effort is behind Lance Armstrong.

“You take a team like RadioShack, yes, they have a lot of former podium finishers in Klöden and Leipheimer, but if the shit hits the fan you know they’re all going to go for Lance anyway.

“In theory they might have that advantage of lots of leaders, but in reality, no, they don’t. They’re all going to go for Lance and that was not the case for us. It wouldn’t have mattered if we’d had Andy or Fränk in yellow. That would have been our strength but now we have to change.”

Voigt stressed the positive side of the situation, aware that in himself, Sorensen, Fuglsang and Cancellara, Schleck still has some of the best back-up in the world. “In one way it makes it clearer. We have one leader and that's it. All for one but we can’t have a surprise tactic as we only have one leader.

“It can go both ways. Andy is in a good position, it’s up to Contador and Lance to attack and try and gain time on him. It’s a good situation for us at the moment.”