Vogondy cleared to race after cardiac scare
French champion will return to competition in mid-April
Former two-time French champion Nicolas Vogondy has been cleared to resume competition after spending weeks fretting about his health following a diagnosis of irregular heart rhythms.
The 32-year-old Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider was found to have a cardiac arrhythmia during a routine medical examination in December, and last month was denied a racing license by the French federation until he could prove healthy enough to compete.
After two weeks of complete rest, Vogondy was cleared to ride after a normal MRI and stress test.
He told L'Equipe that he spent the past seven weeks in doubt and incomprehension. "It's a great relief," Vogondy said. "I will take my place in my new team Bbox Bouygues Telecom for the first time and hope to be competing by mid-April."
Vogondy joined the team after racing three years with the now defunct Agritubel squad.
