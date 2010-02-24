Vogondy cleared to race after cardiac scare

Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Former two-time French champion Nicolas Vogondy has been cleared to resume competition after spending weeks fretting about his health following a diagnosis of irregular heart rhythms.

The 32-year-old Bbox Bouygues Telecom rider was found to have a cardiac arrhythmia during a routine medical examination in December, and last month was denied a racing license by the French federation until he could prove healthy enough to compete.

After two weeks of complete rest, Vogondy was cleared to ride after a normal MRI and stress test.

He told L'Equipe that he spent the past seven weeks in doubt and incomprehension. "It's a great relief," Vogondy said. "I will take my place in my new team Bbox Bouygues Telecom for the first time and hope to be competing by mid-April."

Vogondy joined the team after racing three years with the now defunct Agritubel squad.