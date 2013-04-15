Voeckler out with broken collarbone

Image 1 of 2 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) crashed out of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) picks himself up after a crash in the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas Voeckler's Classics campaign ended today with a broken right collarbone as a result of a fall in the Amstel Gold Race, Team Europcar confirmed after the Frenchman was examined at a Maastricht hospital. He will travel on Monday to Nantes to determine if the break requires surgery.

"Thomas has suffered a broken right collarbone. He was put on a stretcher and taken to hospital but he will return with us to France. The next step will be an operation at the Nantes polyclinic on Monday," said directeur sportif Andy Flickinger.

Voeckler was involved in a large crash with 92km left to race. Also involved was world champion Philippe Gilbert, however the BMC rider went on to finish fifth. RadioShack-Leopard's Andy Schleck also left the race following the wreck, but the Luxembourger walked away with only scrapes and bruises.

Voeckler will miss the upcoming Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Four Days of Dunkirk, but until the collarbone is repaired, the team said it cannot determine when he will return.

The Tour de France is the main objective of the season for Voeckler, who in 2012 wore the race's yellow jersey for 10 days and won two mountain stages.