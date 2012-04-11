Viviani back training in just over a week

Image 1 of 4 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale) reminds us which stage he won. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale) is victorious in stage 2a (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There is renewed hope for Elia Viviani (Liquigas – Cannondale) after he crashed out of the UCI Track World Championships last week during the omnium competition. The Italian's injuries have been the subject of further investigation and the damage is not as serious as first thought.

"We have done a CT scan and a MRI of the pelvis, which has made it possible to establish the smallest fracture of the right ischiopubic ramus together with a small subcutaneous hematoma," explained team doctor, Dr. Roberto Corsetti. "This result reassures us and enables us to be optimistic about the recovery time which, compared to original estimates, will be reduced."

Viviani, with continued rest, should be able to train in 10 days' time – good news as it was initially believed that his participation in the Giro d'Italia was under threat.

The Italian crashed first during the omnium points race but recovered to take a nine-point win over Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain). He then took part in the next event, the elimination, finishing ninth before withdrawing citing pain from his crash. Viviani was then diagnosed with a hairline fracture of the pelvis.



