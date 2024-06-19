Visma-Lease a Bike lower ambitions for Jonas Vingegaard's participation in 2024 Tour de France

Merijn Zeeman says “competitive” rather than “fighting for yellow” is possible new benchmark

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike sports director Merijn Zeeman has changed the parameters and objectives that will decide if  Jonas Vingegaard will ride the 2024 Tour de France,
saying the Danish star’s participation hinges on being “competitive”, rather than “fighting for yellow.”

Vingegaard was involved in a terrible crash in Itzulia-Basque Country in April and has since been in a race against time to recover from his injuries. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.