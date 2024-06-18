Visma-Lease a Bike front-runner to sign Simon Yates for 2025

Brit reportedly set to join Dutch squad after 11 years of loyal service with Jayco AlUla

Visma-Lease a Bike have emerged as the front-runner to sign Simon Yates as the Brit looks to move on after 11 years at the Australian side now called Jayco AlUla.

Having turned pro with the team as Orica GreenEDGE in 2014, Yates’s contract is due to expire at the end of this season. Australian rider Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) is reportedly set to join Jayco and replace Yates as the GC leader.

