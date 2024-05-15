Visma-Lease A Bike determined to battle on at Giro d'Italia without GC hope Cian Uijtdebroeks

Visma-Lease A Bike management react to fourth abandon in Giro line-up

Cian Uijtdebroeks was forced out of the Giro d'Italia from fifth place ahead of stage 11
Cian Uijtdebroeks was forced out of the Giro d'Italia from fifth place ahead of stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease A Bike have put a brave face on their latest setback in the Giro d'Italia and promised to keep hunting for stage wins as GC contender Cian Uijtdebroeks became their latest loss in a Giro that is proving a real rollercoaster for the Dutch squad.

During the first half of the Giro, the Dutch squad have celebrated a fine stage win courtesy of Olav Kooij in Naples, as well as a strong defence of the fifth overall and the best young rider's jersey by Uijtdebroeks.

