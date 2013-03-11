Gallery: Behind the scenes with BMC at Paris-Nice

Photographer Peter Goding was granted exclusive behind the scenes access to BMC post-race protocol after stage 6 of Paris-Nice.
The stage was won by Sylvain Chavanel with BMC’s world champion Philippe Gilbert having to settle for second place. While the majority of the BMC riders showered and changed on the team bus after the finish Gilbert headed to the hotel as soon as he crossed the line, cycling the 12 kilometres with a couple of teammates.
Goding’s fly on the wall photography carried on as the rest of the riders arrived in the hotel, had dinner and then made their way onto the massage table. Outside, the team mechanics worked long into the to night, preparing the bikes for the final day's individual time trial
