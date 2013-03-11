Gallery: Behind the scenes with BMC at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 30 Daniel Oss (Team BMC) on the massage table (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 30 Daniel Oss has his massage after stage 6 from Manosque to Nice (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 3 of 30 Daniel Oss is one of the first riders on the massage table (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 4 of 30 The team masseur gets to work on Oss's legs (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 5 of 30 Daniel Oss (BMC) on the massage table (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 6 of 30 Daniel Oss (BMC) on the massage table (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 7 of 30 Riders typicaly have a massage after each stage (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 8 of 30 Tejay van Garderen makes his way through the hotel lobby (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 9 of 30 Tejay van Garderen heads up to his room after a difficult stage at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 10 of 30 Brent Bookwalter leads the riders into the hotel (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 11 of 30 The BMC mechanics begin work on the riders' bikes (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 12 of 30 The BMC bikes are cleaned after each stage (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 13 of 30 The BMC bikes are cleaned after each stage (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 14 of 30 The BMC bikes are cleaned after each stage (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 15 of 30 BMC's lead mechanic starts work on Amaël Moinard's road bike (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 16 of 30 Dominik Nerz is greeted by the team's press officer (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 17 of 30 Each team bike is stripped down and built up again for the next stage (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 18 of 30 Daniel Oss (Team BMC) on the massage table (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 19 of 30 Brent Bookwalter makes his way into the hotel after a tough stage (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 20 of 30 The team arrives at their hotel (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 21 of 30 Van Garderen, Brent Bookwalter and Mathias Frank (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 22 of 30 Van Garderen, Brent Bookwalter and Mathias Frank (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 23 of 30 The BMC chief prepares the evening meals for the team (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 24 of 30 The team mechanics have a busy evening ahead of them after a long stage and transfer (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 25 of 30 World road race champion Philippe Gilbert (Team BMC) (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 26 of 30 The team mechanics' tools (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 27 of 30 Amaël Moinard's bike was one of the first to be worked on (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 28 of 30 Amaël Moinard's bike was one of the first to be worked on (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 29 of 30 Moinard's bike is checked after a long stage to Nice (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 30 of 30 Team press office Sean Weide check his emails (Image credit: Peter Goding)

Photographer Peter Goding was granted exclusive behind the scenes access to BMC post-race protocol after stage 6 of Paris-Nice.

The stage was won by Sylvain Chavanel with BMC’s world champion Philippe Gilbert having to settle for second place. While the majority of the BMC riders showered and changed on the team bus after the finish Gilbert headed to the hotel as soon as he crossed the line, cycling the 12 kilometres with a couple of teammates.

Goding’s fly on the wall photography carried on as the rest of the riders arrived in the hotel, had dinner and then made their way onto the massage table. Outside, the team mechanics worked long into the to night, preparing the bikes for the final day's individual time trial

You can see the image gallery, right here.

