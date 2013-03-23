Oss saves BMC's day in E3-Harlebeke

Image 1 of 5 Podium: Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard) in first, Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in second, Daniel Oss (BMC) in third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Daniel Oss (BMC) sprint for second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Oss (BMC) on the massage table (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 5 of 5 Daniel Oss (BMC) on the attack (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Daniel Oss spared BMC’s blushes with a fine third place in Friday’s E3 Harelbeke. The 26-year-old formed part of an elite chase group that included Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), and Sebastian Langeveld (Orica GreenEdge) after Fabian Cancellara had launched his race winning move on the Oude Kwaremont.

Oss worked along with his breakaway companions but was unable to reel Cancellara in, who soloed to his third title in four years. Up against former teammate Sagan in the sprint, Oss launched an attack in the final kilometre but narrowly missed out on second but managed to push Thomas into fourth.

"I felt good during the week and today I was also feeling good," Oss said at the finish.

"I waited until the moment in the race for the big men to make their move. Yesterday, I looked at the parcours so knew where I could go in front. I gave my best."

While Oss delivered the rest of the BMC team were left with little to show for their day. Designated team leader Thor Hushovd, Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet were all dropped, with the world champion looking off the pace with the Tour of Flanders just over a week away. All three were put on the back foot on the Taaienberg before being cut adrift for good on the Oude Kwaremont.

"Oss made a good move when Cancellara and Tom Boonen went on the attack," BMC’s Assistant Director Fabio Baldato said.

"I told him to stay quiet and stay on the wheels. I was hoping Greg Van Avermaet or Phillipe Gilbert would come back to the front."

"He's done good work to help his teammates and finally had his own opportunity to make a result himself," he said.