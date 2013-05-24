Video: Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized Tarmac for mountain time trial
A closer look at the stage winner's bike
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Ahead of yesterday's stage 18 of this year’s Giro d’Italia, Gian Paolo Mondini from Specialized took time out to go through Vincenzo Nibali’s bike for the mountain time trial.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy