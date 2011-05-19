Video: View of Amgen Tour from the Bissell team car

Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) leads the chase. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

The Amgen Tour of California stage 4 to San Jose's Sierra Road climb saw the peloton come to pieces behind the furious pace of the RadioShack team on the final ascent.

Cyclingnews was in the Bissell Pro Cycling team car with director Omer Kem, giving encouragement to Chris Baldwin as he was on his way to a 31st place finish on the stage, just 4:30 behind stage winner Chris Horner.

The team had a successful day, with both Ben Jacques-Maynes and Jeremy Vennell in the breakaway and Rob Britton as the top Continental team finisher on the stage.

This video gives a unique view of the riders who usually don't make the television coverage.