Video: Vande Velde gives everyone the benefit of the doubt

Image 1 of 4 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 4 Christian Vande Velde talks to Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 4 Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) can hardly feel the pain of the day after teammate Tyler Farrar wins his first Tour de France stage. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 4 Christian Vande Velde sports argyle pants at the team presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin)

Along with hoping for a strong performance in the Tour de France this summer, Christrian Vande Velde (Garmin Barracuda) is targeting the Olympics. The London Games come days after the Tour finishes in Paris and Vande Velde, a participant in Beijing four year ago, realises that London will be his final Olympic opportunity.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Vande Velde discusses his ambitions for the Games.

Now 35, Vande Velde is part of a generation that has seen professional cycling go through a number of significantly difficult moments. Having turned professional in the same year as the Festina scandal [1998], he has seen the sport endure more than it’s fair share of troubles.



However he now believes that the sport has become cleaner and that his 4th place at the Tour de France in 2008 is proof. Vande Velde also talks about doubts he had as a rider when competing for US Postal at the start of his career.

