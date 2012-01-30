Video: Vande Velde gives everyone the benefit of the doubt
Cycling is cleaner, says team leader
Along with hoping for a strong performance in the Tour de France this summer, Christrian Vande Velde (Garmin Barracuda) is targeting the Olympics. The London Games come days after the Tour finishes in Paris and Vande Velde, a participant in Beijing four year ago, realises that London will be his final Olympic opportunity.
Related Articles
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Vande Velde discusses his ambitions for the Games.
Now 35, Vande Velde is part of a generation that has seen professional cycling go through a number of significantly difficult moments. Having turned professional in the same year as the Festina scandal [1998], he has seen the sport endure more than it’s fair share of troubles.
However he now believes that the sport has become cleaner and that his 4th place at the Tour de France in 2008 is proof. Vande Velde also talks about doubts he had as a rider when competing for US Postal at the start of his career.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy