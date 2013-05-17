Video: Uran and Henao double up for Sky
Pair talk strengths and weaknesses as Uran leads team
With Bradley Wiggins on his way home from the Giro d’Italia, Sky’s leadership has fallen at the feet of Rigoberto Uran who lies third overall, 2:04 down on race leader Vinceno Nibali (Astana).
Uran, who finished seventh in last year’s race, will find complete backing from his team and especially compatriot Sergio Henao, who sits 11th in the general classification.
The pair may ride for the same team but their friendship goes back nearly a decade when the pair were racing in South America. Uran was the first to make the switch to Europe, signing for Spanish team Caisse d’Epargne before linking up with Sky in 2011. Henao moved to the British team at the start of last season and has already demonstrated his climbing ability in the time since.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews both Uran and Henao talk about their cycling roots, each other’s strengths and weaknesses – Henao rides too quickly in training – and whether they could compete against each other on different teams.
