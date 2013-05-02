Giro objectives and mentality different for Urán
Colombian goes into the Giro without the pressure of being Sky’s leader
Seventh and best young rider at last year’s Giro d’Italia, Rigoberto Urán has confirmed he will go into this year’s race with no personal objective at all beyond doing as much work as he can for Sky Pro Cycling team leader Bradley Wiggins. “The objectives and the mentality is different to last year,” the Colombian told Marca. “Wiggins is the leader and I’ve not got that pressure.”
