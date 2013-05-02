Giro objectives and mentality different for Urán

Image 1 of 4 Rigoberto Urán (Sky) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 4 Rigoberto Urán (Sky) continues to impress (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) en route to fourth place on the Alto do Malhao summit finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Seventh and best young rider at last year’s Giro d’Italia, Rigoberto Urán has confirmed he will go into this year’s race with no personal objective at all beyond doing as much work as he can for Sky Pro Cycling team leader Bradley Wiggins. “The objectives and the mentality is different to last year,” the Colombian told Marca. “Wiggins is the leader and I’ve not got that pressure.”



