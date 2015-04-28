Ted King will retire after 2015 season

Image 1 of 7 Liquigas-Cannondale's Ted King works to pull Ivan Basso back into the race at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Ted King at the 2015 Cannondale-Garmin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 A disappointed Ted King (Cannondale) during the morning of stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 7 Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ted King spent a lot of time at the front today. (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com) Image 5 of 7 A team mechanic pushes off Villella as Ted King gets ready to set off again after the crash (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 The US Pro Podium: Ted King (Liquigas), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), and George Hincapie (BMC). (Image credit: Trish Albert / www.southeasterncycling.com) Image 7 of 7 He is Ted King (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale-Garmin's Ted King announced today that he will retire from professional cycling following the 2015 season. The 32-year-old raced in the sport's biggest events, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, World Championships and Monuments such as Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

"I'll forever love this sport and consider myself grateful to have earned such an international career," King said.

After racing domestically in the US for three years with Bissell Pro Cycling, King made the leap to Europe with the Cervélo Test Team in 2009 before joining Liquigas-Cannondale in 2011. He moved to Cannondale-Garmin when the two teams merged in the off-season.

In a statement released to the media, King said he will forever cherish his first-time experiences such his first time on the Roubaix Velodrome, his first Grand Tour, his first victory and his first World Championships wearing the red, white, and blue of the US.

"I can picture each of these vividly," he said, "and that's something I'll value forever."

King said he was grateful to spend his last season on an American team.

"Across the board I'm extremely happy here – my teammates, the directors, sponsors, camaraderie, and obviously the fans are all greater than I could have expected," he said. "It may seem like an odd contrast to decide to retire now when things are at such a high, but I'm ready to tackle a new phase. That being said, I'm more inspired to thrive in the peloton than ever before and finish the season in the greatest way possible."

King raced most recently at the Giro del Trentino in Italy, where he did not start the second stage after crashing in the opening team time trial. He is currently scheduled to race next at the Tour of California May 10-17.

King said that although he is leaving the professional ranks at the end of the season, he plans to remain actively involved in cycling with the same vigor that drew him to it.

"Though I'm stepping away from pro racing at the end of the season, I still love riding my bike and will continue to do plenty of that," said King. "Where early season meant the Spring Classics, I'll now look for a classic adventures with the bike very much at its centre. Additionally, I'll be even more involved with the Krempels King of the Road Challenge and similar social, environmental, health, and causes related to the bike."