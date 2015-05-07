Video: Tales of Bradley Wiggins

Image 1 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain and Team Wiggins looks on prior to Stage 1 of the Tour of Yorkshire Image 2 of 5 Rod Ellingworth of Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Steve Cummings and Bradley Wiggins during the 2010 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 John Herety (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Rob Hayles in the Madison for Great Britain (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Bradley Wiggins made his first appearance with his new WIGGINS team at the Tour de Yorkshire as part of his preparation for the Hour Record attempt on June 7. It was his first outing since retiring from Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix in April.

At the Tour of Yorkshire, Cyclingnews spoke to with former track teammate Rob Hayles, former Team Sky and team pursuit teammate Steve Cummings, former director of racing for British Cycling and current Condor-JTL team manager John Herety, and Team Sky's performance manager Rod Ellingworth to share their tales of Wiggins.

Watch the video below to hear memories of Wiggins asking for arm warmers, making funny movies, recreating scenes from The Godfather and his mastery of impressions.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel