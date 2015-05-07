Video: Tales of Bradley Wiggins
Former teammates share memories of British Tour de France champion
Bradley Wiggins made his first appearance with his new WIGGINS team at the Tour de Yorkshire as part of his preparation for the Hour Record attempt on June 7. It was his first outing since retiring from Team Sky after Paris-Roubaix in April.
At the Tour of Yorkshire, Cyclingnews spoke to with former track teammate Rob Hayles, former Team Sky and team pursuit teammate Steve Cummings, former director of racing for British Cycling and current Condor-JTL team manager John Herety, and Team Sky's performance manager Rod Ellingworth to share their tales of Wiggins.
Watch the video below to hear memories of Wiggins asking for arm warmers, making funny movies, recreating scenes from The Godfather and his mastery of impressions.
