Video: Talansky enjoying successful Tour de France debut

Image 1 of 2 Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) signs autographs prior to the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sitting 13th in the overall at the Tour de France, Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) is enjoying a successful debut in the race.

The American all rounder has survived the tension and crashes of the first week in the race and with the mountains on the horizon he's one of Garmin's key riders.

Talansky came into the Tour de France as one of Garmin's most promising riders for success. Having cracked the top-ten in the Vuelta last year he has continued this season with a number of impressive and assured performances including second at Paris-Nice and sixth at the Criterium International.

Illness ruined his chances of overall success at this year's Dauphine but the 24-year-old has made a promising start to his Tour.

"We have strength in numbers and in order to accomplish what we want in the race we have to play to that," he told Cyclingnews.

Talansky qualifies for the white jersey competition this year. "Personally there's a chance for me and the white jersey so we're looking out for that but we also have ambitions for stage wins and the overall and everything like that."