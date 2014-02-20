Video: Swift targets stage wins in 2014

Image 1 of 4 Ben Swift (Sky) was second on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Peter Kennaugh and Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 4 Ben Swift celebrates the win, as does teammates Henderson (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Sacha Modolo wins as Ben Swift complains about the actions of Gianni Meersman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a disappointing season that was unctuated with crashes and injuries, Ben Swift (Team Sky) is hoping to have a more consistent and successful season in 2014.

Having kicked off his season at the Mallorca Challenge last week, Swift will shift emphasis and focus this spring, forgoing the one day Classics programme at Sky and instead dial his efforts towards a number of week-long stage races.

The 26-year-old, who admits he has little chance in the bunch gallops against the likes of Mark Cavendish, Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel, has had success in week-long races before.





In this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Swift talks about his goals for 2014, picking out a stage win in the Tour de Suisse as another major objective, before concluding that he will return to the track in the future.



