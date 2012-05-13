Video: Stetina discusses Garmin taking two jerseys at the Giro

Image 1 of 5 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Barracuda) wore the white jersey during stage 7 since Adriano Malori wore pink, but at the stage conclusion the jersey rightfully belonged to Stetina. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) in pink at Rocca di Cambio. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal rode into the Giro lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) riding towards the pink jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) became the first Canadian to wear the maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was a day of celebration for Garmin-Barracuda at the Giro d'Italia as one day after the team surrendered the maglia rosa to Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), Ryder Hesjedal reclaimed it for the US ProTeam with his fifth place result in stage 7. Additionally, Garmin-Barracuda's Peter Stetina claimed the maglia bianca jersey of best young rider as well as moving into fifth place overall, 26 seconds behind his Canadian teammate.

"That was our double goal: for me to take the white and for Ryder to take the pink and we were able to capitalize on that," Stetina told Cyclingnews. "We're happy with today."

Stetina began the stage in second place on the young riders classification, led by maglia rosa wearer Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD), but wore the white jersey during the stage since Malori sported the pink jersey. At the conclusion of the stage, however, Stetina became the rightful owner of the white jersey as Malori faltered on the mountain finish and finished more that 11 minutes off the pace, paving the way for Hesjedal to take the race lead as well.

Stetina spoke about Garmin-Barracuda's strategy on the summit finish at Rocca di Cambio, particularly their concern that Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) could derail their ambitions for the pink jersey.

The 25-year-old America, riding his second Giro d'Italia, also discussed the importance of the team's results regarding the upward trajectory of professional cycling in North America.