Video: Simon Gerrans' Scott Foil bike

Image 1 of 3 Simon Gerrans pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) looking comfortable (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in his updates national kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans heads into the Ardennes Classics as one of the main favourites. The Australian former winner of Milan-San Remo may have had the odd health set back in recent weeks ,but according to his team he’s in flying form and should be one to watch in Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

He’ll be skipping Flèche-Wallonne mid-week but his two Ardennes’ outings will be ridden on his 2014 Scott Foil.

Decorated in the Australian national colours to illustrate his status as national road race champion, it’s a bike that’s as distinctive as it is aerodynamic.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, shot on the eve of Amstel Gold Race, Orica GreenEdge technical director, Lars Teutenberg takes us through Gerrans’ bike set up, which includes Shimano Dura-ace C50 wheels, Dura-ace 11-speed, Continental tyres - the Pro Limited tubulars, and a full Shimano 9070 Di2 groupset with a large 11-28T cassette.

