Video: Behind the scenes with the Orica-GreenEDGE soigneurs

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) looking comfortable (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian WorldTour outfit Orica-GreenEdge started the Ardennes Classics by placing Simon Gerrans on the podium at the Amstel Gold race.

Cyclingnews went behind the scenes with the team during the week to discover the preparation needed for every race GreenEdge that participate in and how important the soigneur is to the team.

The role of soigneurs for a team involves a variety of tasks behind the scenes so that everything runs smoothly for the team and its riders.

Watch the video below as the team soigneurs explain their job on a day-to-day basis from preparing breakfast to post-race massages and ending the day with washing the riders clothing.

A soigneur may look after food one day at breakfast and the race and the next day make sure that all the riders luggage is accounted for and ready for them at the hotel.

Find out what the GreenEdge riders have in their musettes and how long a day in the life of a soigneur is and who looks after food, bidons and ensuring that everything is ready in the team bus after the race finishes.

