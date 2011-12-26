Video: Schlecks on 2012 London Olympic road course
"You never know what can happen"
Although their main aim for the 2012 season remains victory at the Tour de France, both Schleck brothers are hoping to line up at the Olympic road race in London.
The course itself is not ideal for the Luxembourg brothers but in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, the pair discuss what the Olympics means to them and also how they'll hope to retain their Tour form for London.
