'Hero of a human being' - Tributes pour in for Chris Hoy after terminal cancer diagnosis

By
published

Support floods in for former Olympic medalist after being given two to four years to live

Sir Chris Hoy at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Sir Chris Hoy at the Paris 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Tributes from the cycling and wider sporting world have poured in for Sir Chris Hoy after the Olympic track cycling legend revealed his cancer is terminal. 

Hoy announced he had cancer and that he was undergoing treatment including chemotherapy in February before giving an update in an interview with The Sunday Timees.  He revealed that doctors have told him he has between two and four years to live.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.