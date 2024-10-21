'Hero of a human being' - Tributes pour in for Chris Hoy after terminal cancer diagnosis

Tributes from the cycling and wider sporting world have poured in for Sir Chris Hoy after the Olympic track cycling legend revealed his cancer is terminal.

Hoy announced he had cancer and that he was undergoing treatment including chemotherapy in February before giving an update in an interview with The Sunday Timees. He revealed that doctors have told him he has between two and four years to live.

After suffering with a muscle strain, doctor's discovered a tumour in Hoy's shoulder, with a second scan revealing primary cancer in his prostate, which had metastasised to his bones. His cancer was diagnosed at stage 4 and uncurable, with tumours also in his pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature," said Hoy to the Sunday Times, revealing he has been living with his diagnosis for a year.

"You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process."

"You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible. But I’m not just saying these words. I’ve learnt to live in the moment, and I have days of genuine joy and happiness."

The Six-time Olympic gold medallist Hoy was unwavering in his positivity in the emotional and inspiring interview, with his lingering effect on the British sporting world highlighted in the responses to the sad news.

"You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!" wrote Hoy on Instagram as he shared a picture from Denmark while working at the Track World Championships.

After the article was published on Saturday evening, tributes poured in on social media from former teammates, rivals on the track, friends, family and anyone inspired by the Olympic legend from his time on and off the velodrome boards.

Tour de France stage win record holder Sir Mark Cavendish described Hoy as a "Hero of a human being" after being part of the same generation that blazed a trail for British cycling's growth in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Former Scottish footballer and TV pundit Ally McCoist wrote: "You, my friend are a superstar in every sense of the word. Love and strength from us all."

"Dealing with this in the way only Chris Hoy could. Always the inspiration," said fellow Scot and highly decorated para-track cyclist Neil Fachie.

Cycling TV presenter and journalist Orla Chennaoui described Hoy as a "A wonder of a human", with fellow Olympic gold medallist and cycling commentator Joanna Rowsell replying "So loved by everyone. Sending strength to you and family" to Hoy's post.

"Such sad news. Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring," wrote UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on X.

"The whole country is behind him and his family."

The list of people who paid tribute to Hoy is endless, with fellow Olympic champions Matthew Pinsent, Dames Kelly Holmes and Jessica Ennis-Hill among them, alongside Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey and world track sprint champion Harrie Lavreysen.

Hoy won his first gold medal in the kilo at Athens 2004, before adding three more at Beijing 2008 in the sprint, team sprint and keirin. He extended his tally to six during his home games at London 2012 after winning the team sprint and keirin again.

While he has been working on a memoir – All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet – in the past year, Hoy has also been putting his energy into creating an annual 'Tour de 4' charity fundraising bike ride in order to change the perception of stage 4 cancer diagnoses, to show that, "Stage 4's not just, right, this is the end of your life. There's more to be lived."