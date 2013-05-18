Video: Savio on Androni, Nibali and Evans

Image 1 of 3 Team Androni Giocattoli at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Franco Pellizotti with Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio (Image credit: Smith Optics) Image 3 of 3 Italian champion Franco Pellizotti happy to be back on the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gianni Savio is proud of his small Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela team, noting that it has “about 1000 kilometers of breakaways” so far in this year's Giro d'Italia. The veteran Italian team manger sees Vincenzo Nibali holding on to win the race.

In an exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews, Savio said that he loves the Giro, and “our team Androni Venezuela is always present in all breakaways so we attack, and I think this is our philosophy.” The team's further goals at the race are “to win one stage and to have our leader Franco Pellizotti in the top ten.”

Nibali will win “because he's a strong rider and was on the podium of other big races,” he said. But he had special praise for second ranked Cadel Evans (BMC). “He is a champion but he has the character similar to the character that I ask of my riders.” Savio said the Australian is “very good, a very good rider.”