Pro Bike: Carlos Ochoa's Androni Giocattoli Bianchi Sempre Pro

Image 1 of 18 Androni Giocatolli - Venezuela are using the Bianchi Sempre Pro in 2013 (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 2 of 18 The team used the 23mm Hutchinson Carbon Comp tubular tyres (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 3 of 18 The Italian term was unfazed by UCI regulations stipulating that 'lawyer' tabs could not be removed (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 4 of 18 The Sempre Pro features a BB30 bottom bracket shell with the front derailleur cable passing through the lower junction (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 5 of 18 The rear brake cable has a small alloy insert that can be removed during cable replacement (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 6 of 18 FSA supply the brakes to the Italian team once again (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 7 of 18 Time Xpresso 8 Carbon pedals for Carlos Ochoa's Bianchi Sempre (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 8 of 18 They might not save much weight but carbon brake shoes look the part, perhaps the mechanic could straighten this one before the stage starts (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 9 of 18 Elite cages are the most popular choice for professional teams and amateurs alike (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 10 of 18 The team had the Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR fitted for the flatter stages (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 11 of 18 Not all professionals are as flexible as Ryder Hesdejal (Garmin) or Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Ochoa needed a more upright position that some of his other teammates (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 12 of 18 The FSA K-Force post was doing a fine job of securing the Fi'zi:k Antares saddle (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 13 of 18 A tidy race number holder was fitted to Ochoa's bike, this particular one is made from a pannier rack bracket (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 14 of 18 A 172.5mm FSA K-Force Light crankset was fitted to this Sempre Pro (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 15 of 18 The team mechanic tucked the front derailleur cable neatly out of the way for easy adjustment during servicing (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 16 of 18 The rear section of gear cable is external which can make lubing the last piece of outer cable much quicker than internal systems (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 17 of 18 Ochoa was using 420mm K-Force Compact carbon bars (Image credit: Alex Malone) Image 18 of 18 Cycleops Joule computers were installed to each of the Androni bikes (Image credit: Alex Malone)

The Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela team has enjoyed a near-perfect run at the Tour de Langkawi over the last five years with Bianchi a key partner in the most recent overall victories in 2012 and 2011 - won riding the Bianchi Oltre. The squad arrived at this year's addition without a definitive leader but that didn't mean they would pass up the chance of making it three-in-a-row.

The team has made significant adjustments to its equipment for 2013 but the frame sponsor Bianchi has remained unchanged. This year however, sees the team swap the Oltre for the Sempre Pro.

The Sempre which translates to "always" is a bike that is designed for just that, every condition and every rider. The 1,040g frame incoprates Bianchi's monocoque nano-carbon technology with UTSS (Ultra Thin Seat Stay) and a 1 1/2 - 1 1/8inch fork to produce an ensemble that is perfect for the rigours of professionals and enthusiasts alike. Sempre's utilise the BB30 bottom bracket system and internal cable routing along with electronic groupset compatibility - also seen on the Oltre.

Campagnolo has come on board as the component supplier with Super Record fitted to the entire fleet. The addition of the Italian manufacturer's ensembles complements the Campagnolo-owned Fulcrum wheels - which were used in 2012 and remain integral to the sponsorship arrangement.

Carlos Ochoa, one of the elder statesmen on the team was at the Langkawi to support the team's general classification ambitions and had his bike set-up for the opening sprint stages.

Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR tubulars were used for the first two days at Langkawi however, the team had options for when the race hit the mountains on stages three and five with the Racing Light XLR tubular also on hand in Malaysia.

Similar to last year, the squad's Bianchi bikes were fitted with a full complement of FSA components with the popular controls manufacturer delivering brakes, cranks, handlebars, stems and headsets to Gianni Savio's men.

Rounding out the bike is a CycleOps Joule head unit, which replaces the Garmin Edge 500 units used in 2012 but there is no arrangement to use the PowerTap powermeter hubs for racing. The team is also supplied with Time pedals with Ochoa opting for the Xpresso 8 Carbon model while the ever-popular Elite Sio cages keep a firm grasp of the team's bidons.

Total weight as pictured (without bidons) is 6.80kg (14.99lbs).

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Bianchi Sempre Pro Carbon, 57cm

Fork: Bianchi Full Carbon B4P, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2"

Headset: Fsa Orbit CE Plus integrated, 1 1/8-to-1 1/2" tapered

Stem: FSA OS-99 CSI, 120mm x -6 degree

Handlebars: FSA K-Force Compact Carbon, 420mm centre-to-centre

Tape/grips: FSA

Front brake: FSA Gossamer Pro w/ carbon-specific cork pads

Rear brake: FSA Gossamer Pro w/ carbon-specific cork pads

Brake levers: Campagnolo Super Record

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record, clamp-on 34.9mm

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record

Shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-25T

Chain: Campagnolo Super Record

Crankset: FSA K-Force Light with silver AL7075 CNC chainrings, 172.5mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: BB30 ceramic

Pedals: Time Expresso 8 Carbon

Front wheel: Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR tubular

Rear wheel: Fulcrum Racing Speed XLR tubular

Front tire: Hutchinson Carbon Comp, 23mm

Rear tire: Hutchinson Carbon Comp, 23mm

Saddle: Fi'zi:k Antares w/ carbon rail

Seatpost: FSA K-Force SB25, set-back 25mm, 34.9mm

Bottle cages: Elite Sio (2)

Computer: CycleOps Joule

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.80m (5' 11")

Rider's weight: 64kg (141lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 750mm

Seat tube length, c-t: 520mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 490mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 580mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 900mm

Head tube length: 160mm

Top tube length: 540mm