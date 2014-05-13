Video: Sagan at the 2014 Tour of California

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) doing an interview at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Peter Sagan may have missed out on taking the first leader's jersey at the Tour of California when he could only manage fourth behind stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) and Moreno Hofland (Belkin), but in his typical un-stressed fashion, the Cannondale rider explains that he was actually trying to help teammate Guillaume Boivin in the sprint.

The Slovakian champion took a week away from the bike following an intensive campaign at the Spring Classics, and said he is racing in California to get back into the rhythm of racing and ramp back up for the Tour de France and his defense of the green jersey there.

