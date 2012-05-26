Video: Rollin on compatriot Hesjedal's stellar Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 2 Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat) in action during stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Sirotti)

One of four Canadians who started the 2012 Giro d'Italia, Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat) is nearing Sunday's finale in Milan for what would be his first Grand Tour finish.

Of special interest to Rollin is the fortunes of his countryman Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), who's poised to become the first Canadian Grand Tour champion if all goes his way on the final mountain stage on Saturday, followed by the concluding time trial on Sunday. Entering the final two stages, Hesjedal trails maglia rosa Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) by just 17 seconds.

In a video exclusive for Cyclingnews, Rollin talks about what a victory by Hesjedal, or a podium finish, would mean for Canadian cycling. The 29-year-old Canadian also spoke about his own struggles at the Giro plus the success of teammates Sandy Casar and young sprinter Arnaud Demare.