Video: Rigoberto Urán targets Giro d'Italia podium in 2014

Having finished second in last year’s Giro d’Italia Rigoberto Urán returns to the race this year with his eyes fixed firmly on a place at the podium.

After signing for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, the Colombian will head into the race as the team’s sole leader. It marks a contrast to last year’s performance when the former Sky rider worked for Bradley Wiggins. The British rider abandoned the race and Uran was given the chance to race for himself, overtaking Cadel Evans in the final week to finish just behind eventual winner Vincenzo Nibali.

Now with his new team and with greater challenge, Urán believes that the podium is once again the aim for the race. With no Nibali in the race this year – the Italian will target the Tour de France – Urán will face a host of new challengers.

“It’s a good year, a new team for me and the most important thing is to do well in a grand tour and that’ll be Giro d’Italia for me and the idea is to be up there, to get on the podium,” Urán told Cyclingnews in this exclusive video interview.

He will compete in Tirreno next week before racing in Catalunya and Romandie before the Giro d’Italia starts on May 9, in Ireland.

“Finishing second last year doesn’t mean that I’m going to win,” adds Urán, who also talks about the race route, never having been to Ireland, and perhaps his biggest challenger in Nairo Quintana.