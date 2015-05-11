Porte says ‘marginal gains' motorhome at the Giro d’Italia is a sanctuary

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte will stay in the Team Sky motorhome for the Giro d'Italia as a test of marginal gains (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) sits in the field (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky faltered and Porte lost a few seconds on his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte has described his ‘marginal gains’ motorhome as a sanctuary, convinced that it can help him recover after every stage of the Giro d’Italia and so boost his chances of overall success.

Team Sky confirmed on Sunday that Porte will sleep alone in the motorhome, believing it is worth the cost and effort of driving the vehicle to every race hotel and parking it outside. Porte will eat with his teammates in the hotel but revealed to Cyclingnews and Gazzetta dello Sport that he will have his evening massage in the motorhome.

“It’s good to have your own space and not have to pack and unpack your suitcase every day. It’s also nice to be able to get away from the race a little. It’s also a sanctuary in there. It’s lovely inside, it’s nice and cool and quite luxurious. The most important thing for me is that it has a good bed. Come ten o’clock I can go to bed and sleep well.

“Usually my massage is always in a soigneur’s room but it’s easier to come back and have massage and physio in the same room.”

Team Sky could use a similar motorhome during the Tour de France for team leader Chris Froome. Team manager Dave Brailsford was apparently inspired by Formula 1 pilot and Motor GP pilots sleeping in luxury motorhomes at race circuits around the world rather than in hotel. The motorhome is yet another so-called 'marginal gains' innovation after the British team looked to gain any possible legal advantage that can help their athletes' performances.

In recent years, Team Sky has introduced numerous innovations that challenge the traditional way of doing things in professional cycling. Rivals teams have often gone on to copy them to try to stay competitive.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s the way the sport might move forward,” Porte suggested. “We did the warm-up and cool down and now everyone does it too. The sport is always moving forward and I think this is a good way forward. I think our team will do it more often.”