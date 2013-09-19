Video: Rathe on the Pro Cyclist's Book Club

Image 1 of 2 Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) retrieves bottles (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Watch out Oprah Winfrey as there's another book club in town - the Pro Cyclist's Book Club to be exact.

Related Articles Rathe gets second pro season under way at Tour Mediterranean

While currently competing at the Tour of Britain Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) told Cyclingnews about how the book club, created earlier this year by Rathe and his teammates David Millar and Alex Howes, came to fruition.

"The cyclist's life is much more boring than it seems," said Rathe. "There's many, many tedious hours in buses, planes and hotels and books are the most relaxing way to spend your time."

In deadpan fashion the 22-year-old American relates the trials and tribulations of their endeavor and sheds some light on his lifestyle as a professional cyclist at the WorldTour level.