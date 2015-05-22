Video: Philippe Gilbert's BMC SLR01 for the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Philippe Gilbert on the stage 12 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Philippe Gilbert celebrates his first win of 2015. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls to the stage 8 start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Philippe Gilbert gives the crowd a wave (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

After disappointment the previous day, Philippe Gilbert (BMC) regrouped for a perfectly timed victory on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia. It is Gilbert's second win at the Italian Grand Tour, after taking stage success in his last appearance at the 2009 race.

This week Cyclingnews took a closer look at the bike that Gilbert rode to victory on that wet afternoon in Vicenza. Throughout the Giro d’Italia, Gilbert has been using the BMC Team Machine SLR01. "Phil rides a size 54 SLR. It's an all carbon frame and carbon fork," team mechanic Aaron Fairley told Cyclingnews.

Watch the below video to find out exactly what is on Gilbert's bike and how he likes it set up.