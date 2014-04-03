Video: Peter Sagan's Cannondale Synapse for the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 3 Peter Sagan was to fast today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: AFP)

This Sunday Peter Sagan (Cannondale) will line up for the Tour of Flanders as one of the main contenders. A win in E3-Harelbeke, followed up with third in his title defence of Gent-Wevelgem show that he is clearly a man in form.

Last year he finished second behind Fabian Cancellara in Flanders and while he’ll be pushing for the top step this time around, he’ll be doing so with the trusted backing of his Cannondale mechanics.

Often unsung, mainly drawn into the firing line when there’s a mechanical problem, the mechanics at Cannondale have been in Belgium just as long as the riders. Constantly working on the riders’ machines, often well into their night, their work is vital for any rider’s success, especially in the cauldron of the Spring Classics.

Once again Sagan will ride his trusted Synapse Evo Hi-Mod in Flanders. It’s more rigid bike with longer wheel base and the chain states are a bit further apart to allow Sagan to ride with 25mm tyres on the brutal pave.

In this exclusive video, Cyclingnews talks to one of Sagans’ Cannondale mechanics, Nazzareno Berto, about the rider’s set-up, not just for Flanders but also for Paris-Roubaix.

