Video: Peter Sagan goes mountain biking
Impressive bike handling skills on display
Cannondale has released a new hardtail cross country mountain bike - the F-Si - and has also made a video about it. The video features a certain Slovak rider - wheelie-pulling roadie, Peter Sagan.
It's well worth a watch for Sagan's bike-handling talents alone - his bunnyhopping stunt up a flight of steps is classily executed.
Longer before he became a household name (if that household was into cycling) for winning two green jerseys at the Tour de France, Sagan started out as a successful mountain biker. In fact he got his first nickname as a dirt rider, Terminator, because of his tendency to break frames through sheer strength.
