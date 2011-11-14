Trending

Video: David Brailsford on London 2012, Team GB and Team Sky

Cyclingnews catches up with Team GB and Sky supremo at charity dinner in London

British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford

(Image credit: Shane Stokes)

David Brailsford, manager of both Team GB and Team Sky, was in relaxed and talkative mood when Cyclingnews spoke to him at the Champions of Cyclesport dinner in London last Thursday in aid of Action Medical Research.

Brailsford talks about the challenge presented by juggling the two biggest management jobs in British cycling, his hopes for London 2012 and his satisfation at the business done by Team Sky in the offseason.