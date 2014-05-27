Trending

Video: Oleg Tinkov says Giro d'Italia still open

Tinkoff-Saxo boss hoping Majka can make podium

Oleg Tinkov and Bjarne Riis head out for a ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tinkoff team owner Oleg Tinkov at the race.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) bundled up for preview of the Gavia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews caught up with Tinkoff-Saxo team owner Oleg Tinkov on the third rest day of the Giro d'Italia, and the Russian was feeling quite pleased with the performance of his young rising star Rafal Majka.

The Polish rider is currently in the best young rider's jersey, and sitting in third overall with high hopes for a podium finish.

Tinkov said the Giro d'Italia is still open, but he is confident Majka can keep a high placing. "He's very good. He's a cool, young boy. The Giro is still open. I think Quintana is going to do a big move tomorrow [stage 16], Uran is still super strong, and has lots of experience."

Rest days of Grand Tours are also a prime time for team owners and managers to start seeking out riders for the coming years, and Tinkov has made no secret of his desire to sign Cannondale sprinter Peter Sagan.

To find out what he has to say to his main competition, Fernando Alonso, watch the video below! And don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel.