Video: New Trek Madone 9 Series

Dramatically more aggressively shaped than the existing 7 Series model it will be sold next to, Trek says the new Madone 9 Series by itself will save its rider more than two minutes per hour (or 19 watts of effort) as compared to a fully non-aero bike while still maintaining sub-1kg claimed frame weights and – quite remarkably – getting more comfortable, not less.
