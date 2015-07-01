Video: New Trek Madone 9 Series

Image 1 of 9 Trek says the new Madone's aero shape was designed with water bottles in mind (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 9 Trek has radically redesigned the 2016 Madone, turning it into a full-blown aero road racing machine but yet still compromising little to do so (James Huang / Immediate Media) (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 9 The narrow frontal profile required Trek to develop these nifty, spring-loaded 'vector wings' that pop open when the bars are turned (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 9 There are separate, independent adjustments for both arm position and spring tension on each side. They're clearly marked, too, to help with setup and maintenance. A tidy quick-release lever is built into the caliper, too (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 9 As usual, Trek fits the new Madone with its long-standing BB90 bottom bracket design, which features an ultra-wide 90mm width and bearings that press directly into the carbon structure (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 9 While many aero road bars practically insist that the tops remain untaped, the Madone setup at least gives you the option without messing up the aesthetics (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 9 The 'Madone Control Center' incorporates both the junction box and battery into an easily accessible hatch in the down tube - or for mechanical systems, a large barrel adjuster and a pair of hidden housing stops (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 9 A look inside the 'Madone Control Center' in both electronic and mechanical versions (James Huang / Immediate Media) (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 9 The seat tube features a deep profile throughout its length, but it's actually concealing a secondary seat tube inside (James Huang / Immediate Media) (Image credit: James Huang)

Trek has launched a radical redesign of its iconic Madone platform, transforming it from a jack-of-all-trades road racer into the full-blown aero machine currently missing from the lineup.

Dramatically more aggressively shaped than the existing 7 Series model it will be sold next to, Trek says the new Madone 9 Series by itself will save its rider more than two minutes per hour (or 19 watts of effort) as compared to a fully non-aero bike while still maintaining sub-1kg claimed frame weights and – quite remarkably – getting more comfortable, not less.

