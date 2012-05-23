Video: NetApp looks back at first half of Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) takes a surprise second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 The NetApp team has special pink-themed jerseys for the Giro (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp) crosses the line after stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Sport Director Jens Heppner looks ready to race again (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer)

Team NetApp “may have started the Giro d'Italia as underdogs,” but it has gone on to make its presence known in nearly every stage. In the latest edition of the video series “Against All Odds,” the team reflects on its success in the first eleven stages of its first Grand Tour.

The team has been very active in escape groups, and has brought in numerous top 10 finishes. But the first really big success came on stage 10, from veteran Bartosz Huzarski, who used his experience from two previous Giros to “squeeze his way through the narrow streets of Assisi and ride into an incredible second place.”

Sport Director Jens Heppner, who wore the maglia rosa 10 years ago, said on the team's website that “We can be very satisfied with the first two weeks. No one, including ourselves, believed that we would have so many top finishes. But the riders showed us how wrong we were.”