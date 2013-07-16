Video: Michael Rogers on Ventoux and Froome

Image 1 of 3 Michael Rogers is at the Tour to help Alberto Contador (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) was another rider who used a road bike on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 3 A split-second decision by Michael Rogers led to Saxo-Tinkoff blowing the lead group apart in the final hour of stage 13 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Rogers (Saxo Tinkoff) was a key component in Sky’s Tour de France victory last year and his experience and road craft has shined through once again this year at Saxo.

The Australian was a central figure in his team’s assault on stage 13 to Saint-Amand-Montrond. Despite those efforts, Rogers’ captain Alberto Contador still finds himself on the back foot, just over four minutes down on Chris Froome with less than a week of racing left.

On the rest day Cyclingnews caught up with Rogers at the Saxo hotel with the Australian stating that although Contador would not give up trying to win the race it had become increasingly difficult given Froome’s current form.

Rogers also talked about the times set on Mont Ventoux, where Froome stormed away from Contador and his other GC rivals.