Video: Michael Rogers on Ventoux and Froome
Experienced Saxo-Tinkoff rider talks about performance, numbers and tactics
Michael Rogers (Saxo Tinkoff) was a key component in Sky’s Tour de France victory last year and his experience and road craft has shined through once again this year at Saxo.
Related Articles
The Australian was a central figure in his team’s assault on stage 13 to Saint-Amand-Montrond. Despite those efforts, Rogers’ captain Alberto Contador still finds himself on the back foot, just over four minutes down on Chris Froome with less than a week of racing left.
On the rest day Cyclingnews caught up with Rogers at the Saxo hotel with the Australian stating that although Contador would not give up trying to win the race it had become increasingly difficult given Froome’s current form.
Rogers also talked about the times set on Mont Ventoux, where Froome stormed away from Contador and his other GC rivals.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy