Trending

Video: Cavendish reflects on his 25th Tour win and the beauty of the race

Exclusive interview following stage 13

Image 1 of 5

An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France

An ecstatic Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after winning stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins stage 13 ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles in Tours prior to stage 13

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is all smiles in Tours prior to stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Mark Cavendish is helped back to the peloton by Tony Martin

Mark Cavendish is helped back to the peloton by Tony Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 5

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

After his second stage win of the race to Saint-Amand-Montrond Cyclingnews sat down with Mark Cavendish for an exclusive chat at his Omega Pharma-Quick-Step hotel.

Related Articles

Cavendish defends actions in Tour de France sprint

Cavendish keen to get back on track in Tours

Has Cavendish lost his Tour de France sprint crown?

Cavendish heaps praise on team after dramatic Tour de France stage 13 win

While his teammates and support staff toasted their victory Cavendish talked about his stage win, and how he wanted to repay his squad after missing out on the stage to Tours.

Cavendish has been a prolific winner in the Tour de France and has claimed a colossal 25 stage wins in total.

The next week will see the British national champion tackle the Alps but with the bright lights of Paris as motivation he'll be the favourite to pick up another final-day Tour de France stage win.

In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews' Laura Fletcher, Cavendish also discusses what makes the perfect lead out and the thoughts of André Darrigade, who tipped him as the best sprinter of all time.

 

 