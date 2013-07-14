Video: Cavendish reflects on his 25th Tour win and the beauty of the race
Exclusive interview following stage 13
After his second stage win of the race to Saint-Amand-Montrond Cyclingnews sat down with Mark Cavendish for an exclusive chat at his Omega Pharma-Quick-Step hotel.
While his teammates and support staff toasted their victory Cavendish talked about his stage win, and how he wanted to repay his squad after missing out on the stage to Tours.
Cavendish has been a prolific winner in the Tour de France and has claimed a colossal 25 stage wins in total.
The next week will see the British national champion tackle the Alps but with the bright lights of Paris as motivation he'll be the favourite to pick up another final-day Tour de France stage win.
In this exclusive video interview with Cyclingnews' Laura Fletcher, Cavendish also discusses what makes the perfect lead out and the thoughts of André Darrigade, who tipped him as the best sprinter of all time.
