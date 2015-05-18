Video: Mechanics on last minute Giro d'Italia bike checks
Cannondale-Garmin mechanic Geoff Brown and Trek Factory Racing's Rober Gonzalez talk shop
Being a mechanic for a professional cycling team often involves long days and early mornings to ensure the riders' bikes are in optimal condition for racing. Cyclingnews spoke to Cannondale-Garmin mechanic Geoff Brown and Trek Factory Racing's Rober Gonzalez about the work required on the bikes after a stage and on the morning of a stage at the Giro d'Italia.
Related Articles
"We arrive at the start, obviously we take the bikes of the roof rack, then we quickly go through the gears on each bike. We make sure the batteries are still full, we did last night anyways but we just do it as a matter of course," Brown said.
"Today, it's raining unfortunately so what we do there is regulate the tyre pressure and lower them a little bit to make sure they tyres are a good pressure for the rainy surface that we have."
For Gonzalez, it's a similar process of having 99% of the work done the night before with only minor adjustments in the morning.
"We just check the pressure in the tyres and is something is needed that special ,we change it. It's ok, normally, we do all the hard work in the evening after the race."
Watch the video below to find out more about the pre-race jobs of the mechanics and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy