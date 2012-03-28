Trending

Video: Mario Cipollini trains with MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss

Training day at Lake Garda

Image 1 of 53

Monia Baccaille is the fastest finisher at MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 2 of 53

Mario Cipollini with the MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss team.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 3 of 53

Mario Cipollini puts Tatiana Guderzo through her paces.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 4 of 53

Mario Cipollini supervises the core exercises.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 5 of 53

Mario Cipollini talks MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss through the finer points of the lead-out train.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 6 of 53

Mario Cipollini's enthusiasm for the sport continues unabated.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 7 of 53

The 2012 MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss team in full flight.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 8 of 53

Mario Cipollini with the MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss team.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 9 of 53

Mario Cipollini enjoyed his day with MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 10 of 53

The MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss team at breakfast.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 11 of 53

Mario Cipollini and Tatiana Guderzo, who finished second in the Trofeo Binda.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 12 of 53

Elena Cecchini (MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss).

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 13 of 53

Mario Cipollini was also on hand to advise on nutrition.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 14 of 53

MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss DS Luisiana Pegoraro.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 15 of 53

Mario Cipollini checks on the form.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 16 of 53

All smiles before the off with Mario Cipollini.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 17 of 53

Where's my seat?

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 18 of 53

Mario Cipollini advises Tatiana Guderzo on her position.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 19 of 53

Mario Cipollini helps out with some core exercises.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 20 of 53

Monia Baccaille and Mario Cipollini.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 21 of 53

Time for a tactics discussion with the Lion King.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 22 of 53

Mario Cipollini is also considering a comeback of his own.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 23 of 53

Mario Cipollini leads the MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss team on a training ride.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 24 of 53

Mario Cipollini on the shores of Lake Garda.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 25 of 53

MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss with Mario Cipollini.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 26 of 53

Mario Cipollini makes his point.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 27 of 53

The day ended with a tactical discussion.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 28 of 53

Mario Cipollini puts MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss through their paces.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 29 of 53

Mario Cipollini watches over MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 30 of 53

Marta Bastianelli, Tatiana Guderzo and Elena Cecchini work out under Mario Cipollini's watchful eye.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 31 of 53

Ever the perfectionist, Mario Cipollini oversees the stretching exercises.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 32 of 53

Mario Cipollini talks tactics.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 33 of 53

MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss on the road with Mario Cipollini.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 34 of 53

Mario Cipollini with MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss president Alessia Piccolo.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 35 of 53

Mario Cipollini is planning a comeback to the professional peloton.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 36 of 53

Monia Baccaille (MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss).

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 37 of 53

Mario Cipollini in conference with Monia Baccaille.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 38 of 53

Tatiana Guderzo, Valentina Carretta and the rest of the 2012 MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss team line up.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 39 of 53

Mario Cipollini corrects Tatiana Guderzo's position.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 40 of 53

Mario Cipollini breaks down Monia Baccaille's pedalling.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 41 of 53

Mario Cipollini talks with Valentina Carretta and Monia Baccaille.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 42 of 53

Welcome! Mario Cipollini and MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss at Bardolino, near Lake Garda.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 43 of 53

MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss and the man himself on the shores of Lake Garda.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 44 of 53

Mario Cipollini stands on ceremony.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 45 of 53

Mario Cipollini with Monia Baccaille.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 46 of 53

Mario Cipollini and Tatiana Guderzo.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 47 of 53

Elena Cecchin with Mario Cipollini.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 48 of 53

Stop pulling my leg.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 49 of 53

MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss will be looking to lead out Monia Baccaille to victory in 2012.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 50 of 53

Mario Cipollini observes the pedalling form of MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 51 of 53

Keeping pace with Mario Cipollini.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 52 of 53

Mario Cipollini and MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss near Bardolino.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)
Image 53 of 53

The 2012 MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss squad.

(Image credit: Mario Reggiani)

Mario Cipollini made headlines recently when he announced his intentions to return to professional cycling and ride the Giro d’Italia aged 45. While it remains to be seen if we will indeed see the Lion King roar again on the big stage, Cipollini has been putting in the miles in recent weeks to prove his mettle.

He recently joined up with the MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss squad at Bardolino on the ambient shores of Lake Garda for a day of training and tactical discussion. Cipollini of course provides frames to the women’s team, but he was also happy to offer his technical advice to a squad which boasts stand-out talents such as Monia Baccaille, Tatiana Guderzo, Mata Bastianelli and Valentina Carretta.

“I’m convinced that this movement needs more attention and much more professionalism,” MCipollini-Giambenini-Gauss manager Alessia Piccolo said. “For this reason, I hope to have given my girls a nice present by putting a great champion like Mario Cipollini at their disposal. He was very kind in lending himself to the initiative, and passed on a lot to the athletes both in terms of training methods and the life of an athlete in general.”

The day began with breakfast, where Cipollini passed on his nutritional advice, and he then led a stretching and core exercise session before joining the squad in a training ride on Lake Garda. Their work-out included a number of sprint drills, and Cipollini concluded the day by passing on some of his extensive knowledge on forming a successful sprint train.