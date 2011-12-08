Video: Kreder brothers hope to win a race together

Image 1 of 2 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development Team) (Image credit: Jon Safka) Image 2 of 2 Michel Kreder is seen as a potential Classics star (Image credit: Jesse Wild)

Garmin-Cervélo is launching two new siblings into the 2012 WorldTour: the Kreders.

A 22-year-old neo-professional, Raymond, who won Junior Paris-Roubaix in 2006, will join his older brother Michel, 24, a revelation of 2010 season and stage winner at this year's Circuit de la Sarthe.

"I spent three years in the development team [Chipotle Development Team, Ed.]," Raymond told Cyclingnews in a video interview. "Each year I was better and then I got the opportunity to race for the big team."

As well as Raymond, Michel decided to race with a US squad although he raced for Rabobank Continental, on his home soil, in 2008 and 2009. He explained: "We just liked the adventure to go to an American team. It's really open".

The Kreders have now a dream: "To win together".

Raymond describes what a breakaway with the two brothers would be like: "For sure, [Michel] will win or I will win, because we know each other so well then if he is going into an attack I will stop riding and if I attack he will stop riding..."

The Kreder duo might succeed in their first race next year, the Tour of Med. "It's gonna be fun," Michel said. "It's five days, there are short stages, so I think we can do something together in the sprints, try to lead each other out."

