Video: Kessiakoff on the belief Astana has in Nibali

Image 1 of 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff and Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 2 of 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) comes in second in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

At the start line of the Giro d’Italia’s 14th stage in Cervere, Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was one of the few riders displaying a positive demeanour. The forecast of rain and cold temperatures, coupled with 13 stages of already back-breaking effort, had started to take a toll on the peloton but the Swedish time trialist appeared to almost relish the scenario.

It probably helps that Kessiakoff is riding in support of race leader and number one favourite Vincenzo Nibali and that Astana have so far asserted a level of control and confidence over the race that has almost become untouchable.

“We know Nibali can win,” declared Kessiakoff in this exclusive video for Cyclingnews. “He has done a fantastic race so far and we’re all here to support him. The weather has been pretty bad but that’s just part of racing in May I guess.”

"But it’s easier to go all in for someone when you know he can really perform and really win."