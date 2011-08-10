Video: Kennaugh talks about his two years with Sky

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) had a brilliant ride (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Peter Kennaugh (Sky) spoke to Cyclingnews' Pierre Carrey during the Tour of Poland about his transition to the professional ranks in 2010, both his and Team Sky's debut seasons.

Related Articles Kennaugh replaces Pauwels in Team Sky squad for the Giro d'Italia

"The first year was quite hard and a bit of a shock," said Kennaugh. "You find yourself doing a lot more teamwork rather than going for results yourself."

In his second year as a professional in 2011, however, the 22-year-old Manxman has begun to find his legs and garner results. "So far, so good this year. I've really enjoyed it this year, the team's running a lot more smoothly."

While part of the British National Team in 2009 Kennaugh put his stage racing abilities on display with a third place finish in the Baby Giro. Two years later, now with Team Sky, Kennaugh completed an extremely taxing Giro d'Italia in May, his first Grand Tour, and parlayed his post-Giro form into podium finishes at the Route du Sud and the British road championships.

After taking a break from racing while the Tour de France was taking place, Kennaugh returned to racing at the Brixia Tour and then the Tour of Poland, in which he finished fifth overall.

Kennaugh speaks about his progression as a professional, particularly in stage races, his strengths as a road rider, as well as his future regarding track cycling.