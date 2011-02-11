Van Petegem signs as Classics Advisor with Garmin-Cervelo for Spring Classics

Peter Van Petegem (Quickstep-Innergetic) rolls up to the start. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé/Cyclingnews)

Peter Van Petegem will serve as a Classics Advisor for Garmin-Cervelo at the Spring Classics. The two-time Tour of Flanders winner confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad that he has signed with the US-based team.

Related Articles Could Van Petegem replace White at Garmin-Cervelo?

Van Petegem will lead the strong Classics team around world champion Thor Hushovd and double Tour of Qatar stage winner Heinrich Haussler from the beginning of Mach through to Paris-Roubaix on April 10.

Earlier this week Van Petegem, 41, said that he was in talks with team manger Jonathan Vaughters. The stumbling blocks for the Belgian were his job with the organisation of the Omloop Het Niuewsblad and the Tour of Flanders, as well as his full-time insurance brokerage job.

"But I have now reached an agreement that begins in March and ends after Roubaix. I will help the men of Garmin in 'my' races,” Van Petegem said. “I am honoured, as Garmin is probably the best team in the world.”

He continued, “This is really a challenge. That's why I will only start with Garmin-Cervelo only after the Omloop. There is no problem with my job as race director.”

Van Petegem rode professionally from 1992 to 2007. In 2003 he won both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. He won the latter race and Three Days of De Panne twice in his career, as well as many other races, including Omloop Het Volk.