Video: Martin talks operations and the excitement of the new team

Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Talking from the Garmin-Cervélo training camp close to his home in Girona, Dan Martin tells Cyclingnews about the two operations he had over the winter to try to improve the allergy problems that plagued him in 2010.

In the video, the 24-year-old Irishman talks about how he needed an additional operation after he burst an artery in his nose following his first procedure, losing half a litre of blood. Having nothing but praise for the hospital, he said the biggest problem was how his body reacted to the anaesthetic, which left him unable to stand up for four days afterwards.

Martin has enjoyed the team camp, and is excited about the new team. Although some of the riders and staff are familiar to him from his days on Garmin-Transitions, he says it’s the biggest change he’s faced since turning pro in 2008. The changes are exciting, and he says it keeps him fresh, and full of new motivation.

He will be riding the Tour Méditerranéen, but his main objectives for Spring will be the Ardennes Classics. He doesn't yet know what effect his operations will have, but he’s looking forward to starting racing and finding out.