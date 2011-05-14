Video: HTC-Highroad looks to defend Amgen Tour of California title
Van Garderen for team GC, Goss for sprints
HTC-Highroad's directeur sportif Allan Peiper successfully marshaled the team to the overall victory in the 2010 Amgen Tour of California, but despite the off-season departure of last year's winner Michael Rogers to Sky, the team is looking to defend its title with the young American Tejay Van Garderen.
Fast men Matthew Goss, the winner of Milan-San Remo, and three-time Madison world champion and sprinter Leigh Howard are also on the team.
Cyclingnews spoke to Peiper on the day before the first stage about the team's goals, and he mused that the race this year is perhaps a bit harder than necessary.
