Photo gallery: Anticipation builds at Lake Tahoe

Image 1 of 30
The UnitedHealthcare team out taking in the scenery.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 30
Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) leading his group out this morning.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 30
Ben King (RadioShack) stays tucked into the bunch while out on the morning ride.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 30
Team RadioShack heads out in the morning.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 30
Levi Leipheimer and RadioShack teammate Ben King out on a ride.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 30
RadioShack riders ride through the snowy mountain scenery.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 30
Team NetApp spreads out on a climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 30
Shawn Milne (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) takes a moment to stop and enjoy the local wildlife.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 30
Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) will be one of the team's dedicated workers this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 30
Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) is one of the race favorites to watch this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 30
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) is here to lead his team to a top podium spot.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 30
Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare) practicing his descending skills.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 30
Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) always the comedian once he gets the mic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 30
Brothers Peter and Martin Velits (HTC-Highroad) are here to offer support for this week's mountain stages.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 30
Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) confident about his chances this week.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 30
Saxo Bank riders head out on what will be tomorrow's race loop.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 30
JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank) leads out his team this morning.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 30
Luca Damiani (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) all smiles before the big show.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 30
The Kenda-5 Hour Energy team heading out of town.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 30
Saxo Bank on the way out of town.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 30
RadioShack riders round one of the switchbacks on the early part of what will be tomorrow's course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 30
A beautiful backdrop for teams out rolling around today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 30
The RadioShack team stops by a huge snow blower which we hopefully won't need on Sunday.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 30
The NetApp team out for a Saturday stroll.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 30
Riders were coming and going all morning on the loop around the lake.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 30
HTC-Highroad riders got to enjoy a little bit of sun before the clouds rolled in.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 30
The HTC-Highroad team for this week gets presented.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 30
Phil Liggett introduces and interviews riders along with commentary partner, Paul Sherwen.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 30
The Specialized Shiv TT bike of the HTC-Highroad team.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 30
The HTC-Highroad team brought plenty of muscle for this week's racing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
With less than 24 hours before the
2011 Amgen Tour of California gets underway at Lake Tahoe, make of the riders took the opportunity to get out on the roads of the Sierra Mountain Range and surrounds.
What they found ranged from snow ploughs to bears – yes, bears!
Meantime, in much warmer indoor climes HTC-Highroad had their team presentation and took questions from both the international media as well as via social media.
Jon Devich has this insight from behind the lens.