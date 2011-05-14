USADA out of Tour of California testing
UCI to conduct all anti-doping controls
All anti-doping testing at the Amgen Tour of California will be done by the International Cycling Union (UCI), with none to be done by the US Anti-Doping Agency. An agreement between the two agencies to split the duties fell through at the last minute.
Related Articles
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy