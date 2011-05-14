Trending

USADA out of Tour of California testing

UCI to conduct all anti-doping controls

The Amgen Tour of California peloton takes in stunning scenery along the coast.

All anti-doping testing at the Amgen Tour of California will be done by the International Cycling Union (UCI), with none to be done by the US Anti-Doping Agency.   An agreement between the two agencies to split the duties fell through at the last minute.

